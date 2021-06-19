TravelNote (TVNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,478.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. TravelNote has a market cap of $18,394.29 and approximately $1,478.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00056844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00137205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00182044 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,437.88 or 0.99800611 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.