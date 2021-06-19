Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $1.20

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00138796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.30 or 1.00084032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00856512 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

