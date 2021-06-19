Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) versus SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Head to Head Review

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SRAX and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00

SRAX currently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 63.66%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than Tremor International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRAX and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $14.65 million 7.90 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -5.94 Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tremor International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SRAX.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX -165.90% -84.63% -50.24% Tremor International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SRAX beats Tremor International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap space. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers. It serves advertisers and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

