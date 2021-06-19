TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.57% of TriCo Bancshares worth $106,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $42.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

