Trollcoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,603.76 or 1.00083880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00033855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00073605 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000881 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002749 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

