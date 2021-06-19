TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,184.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $12.18 million and $77,184.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00725209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00083204 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

