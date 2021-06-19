TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading 17.8% Higher This Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $274,623.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

