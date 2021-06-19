TrumpCoin Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $527,813.80 and approximately $2,961.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00055373 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00037942 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00224198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00035419 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

