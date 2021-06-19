TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Cap of $78.77 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $78.77 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 88,645,406 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

