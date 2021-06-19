TTC (TTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.12 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. TTC has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

