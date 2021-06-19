Tutti Frutti Tops One Day Volume of $21,264.00 (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $249,997.10 and $21,264.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00736536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083802 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

