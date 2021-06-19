Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 471 ($6.15). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.98), with a volume of 540,693 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Tyman in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,427.73. The company has a market cap of £897.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08.

In other news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

About Tyman

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

