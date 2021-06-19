Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,614.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $924,725.08 and approximately $29,614.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00139474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00182923 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,960.14 or 0.99828690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.00854601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,440 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

