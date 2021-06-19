U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,017,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

