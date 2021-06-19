U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.74% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $725,694. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.65 and a 52-week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

