Ubiq 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,822.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $10.73 million and $22,822.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,131.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.34 or 0.06167252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.20 or 0.01569810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.48 or 0.00433084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00144467 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.77 or 0.00779851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.87 or 0.00436931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00359005 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

