UBS Group AG Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619,813 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of VEON worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 11.6% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 74,053,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VEON by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in VEON by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in VEON by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 840,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of VEON by 5.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,078,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 243,005 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77. VEON Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

