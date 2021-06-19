UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.16% of Silicon Laboratories worth $10,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 73.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.10, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

