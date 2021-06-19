UBS Group AG Raises Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.32% of Patterson Companies worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

