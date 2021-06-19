UBS Group AG Sells 5,864 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.10% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $179.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.34. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $106.43 and a 52 week high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

