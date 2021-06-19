UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.