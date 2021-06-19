UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of UGI worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $83,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,580,000 after acquiring an additional 363,779 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

