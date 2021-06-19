UMA Market Cap Reaches $680.44 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $680.44 million and $13.13 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $11.04 or 0.00030450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00059621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00739213 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00083756 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 103,551,353 coins and its circulating supply is 61,618,701 coins. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

