UNICORN Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $53,598.17 and approximately $12.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057235 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000534 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001293 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 146.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.