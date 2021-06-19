Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.70 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.19 or 0.00022994 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $33.39 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,079,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

