Unifty Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.98 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Unifty has a total market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $21.99 or 0.00061441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00180837 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.29 or 1.00248248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,889 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

