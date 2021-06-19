UniLayer Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. UniLayer has a market cap of $9.19 million and $2.10 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00058171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00723283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00083311 BTC.

UniLayer Coin Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

