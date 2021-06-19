Uniswap Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $11.66 billion and $295.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap coin can now be bought for about $20.27 or 0.00056982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001298 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,171,206 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

