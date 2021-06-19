United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.73% of United Parcel Service worth $1,075,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

