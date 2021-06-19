United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $197.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

