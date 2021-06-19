United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $178.49 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

