UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Decreased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UNH stock traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,521,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.57 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.66. The stock has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

