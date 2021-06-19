UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0053

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $358,571.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00724461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00083121 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

