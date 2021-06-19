Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Hits $242,953.30

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $242,953.30 and approximately $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.15 or 0.00700944 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

