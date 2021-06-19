UREEQA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $94,468.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $842,846.40 and approximately $94,468.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00139824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00183887 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,635.89 or 1.00174215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00855916 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

