Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $5,109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $766.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

