Urus (URUS) Price Hits $10.82 on Major Exchanges

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $910,782.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $10.82 or 0.00030199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00058833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00732508 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00043510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083572 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

