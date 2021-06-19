USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Hits One Day Volume of $186.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $186.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00005973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016698 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002685 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

