USDX (USDX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008018 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009654 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000229 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

