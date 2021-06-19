Utrust Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $126.59 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00024881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00720729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083167 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.