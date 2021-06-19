Vai Trading Up 2.2% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002543 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $93.33 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 102,958,539 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

