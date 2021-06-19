Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,084 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.21% of Valero Energy worth $61,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.79, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

