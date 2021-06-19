Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 335,998 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.44% of ON Semiconductor worth $77,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $8,830,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,548 shares of company stock worth $2,410,645. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

