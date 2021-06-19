Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,460,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.33% of Baker Hughes worth $74,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 67.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

