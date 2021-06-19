Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,036,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952,984 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Zynga worth $71,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zynga by 24.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,074 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $45,041,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 71.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 20,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $211,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,378.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,794 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

