Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 273,999 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $91,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Marvell Technology by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,736 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

