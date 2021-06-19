Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 615,689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.65% of Sunrun worth $80,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $5,650,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at $38,181,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,147 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,844. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

