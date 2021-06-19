Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786,788 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451,599 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.97% of NOV worth $51,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NOV stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.