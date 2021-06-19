Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.67% of The Western Union worth $67,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Western Union by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $7,279,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

