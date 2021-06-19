Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.97% of Compass Minerals International worth $127,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

